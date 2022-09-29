Men involved in deadly robbery at Pennywise to reappear in court

Christopher Noreiga and Brent Walcott are to reappear in court today.

The men were involved in the deadly robbery at Pennywise Plaza in La Romaine.

They are charged with possession of arms and ammunition including 2 high-powered rifles for the purpose of trafficking.

Police allegedly seized two AR-15s, 3 magazines and 38 rounds of ammunition.

The men first appeared in the San Fernando Court the day after the incident.

The prosecutor objected to bail pending a fingerprint trace.

They were remanded and the matter was adjourned to today.

Last week Monday gunmen opened fire on an Allied Security Limited vehicle conducting a “cash in transit” operation from Pennywise Plaza.

Two Security Officers, Jerry Stuart and Jeffrey Peters were killed.

Officer Peola Baptiste was critically wounded and is still hospitalised.

Police later killed 4 of the suspects in the robbery and shooting.

They are Kyle and Keyon Ramdhan, Greg Dodough and Deaundre Montrose.