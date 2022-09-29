Political Scientist calls on government to find a way to minimize suffering

Political Scientist, Dr. Bishnu Ragoonauth

Political Scientist Dr. Bishnu Ragoonauth believes there will be a price for government to pay because of its proposed budgetary measures.

He says government may suffer in the upcoming local government election as elements of the budget including fuel and food prices have turned people off.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday Dr. Ragoonauth challenged government to find a way to minimize suffering.

Dr. Ragoonauth said if the government continues down this path things would get worse for people.

Dr. Ragoonauth also said because of the Budget, there is going to be a widening of the gaps separating the lower, middle and upper classes in the country.