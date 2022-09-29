Teachers monitored by Special Branch Police according to the OWTU

A claim by the head of the Joint Trade Union Movement that Special Branch Officers are monitoring teachers at some schools in the country.

Ancel Roget made the allegation at a news conference yesterday as the trade union body stood by teachers who have been rejecting government’s 4% wage increase offer.

Mr. Roget said government’s stated intention not to budge from its 4% wage offer to public sector workers is an attack on labour.

Mr. Roget said the stance being taken is firm.

Teachers and their union had to abandon the planned rest and reflect action on Monday after the Industrial Court upheld an injunction filed by the government the day before.

General Secretary of the National Trade Union Centre, Michael Anisette said the teachers are standing for a better Trinidad and Tobago.

Mr. Anisette said workers must go the distance to achieve what they want.

Present at the press conference yesterday was TTUTA president Antonia De Frietas.

Ms. De Freitas staged a 1-woman protest outside the Hall of Justice condemning the Industrial Court’s order of last Sunday.