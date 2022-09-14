11-month-old dies while being fed

The death of an 11-month-old child is now being probed.

The baby died after she reportedly choked on a meal of mashed potatoes.

The child was pronounced dead at her relatives Eastern Main Road, Manzanilla home on September 6th.

Police are saying the child’s godmother was feeding her when she began choking.

The Emergency Health Services were contacted and paramedics gave instructions via the phone.

Later when the paramedics arrived at the home they tried to resuscitate the toddler but failed.

Police officers of the Manzanilla station went to the house where they found the child on the ground wrapped in a multi-coloured sheet.

A District Medical Officer ordered the body be removed to the Sangre Grande Mortuary pending a post mortem.

The child’s Venezuelan mother was at work at the time of the incident.