TTPS blames gangs for high level violence

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service blames gangs for the high level of violence in the country.

Media Ambassador Sgt. Ancel Forde says most of the victims and perpetrators are young people.

Speaking on the TV6 Morning Edition program yesterday Sgt. Forde said additionally most of these incidents are gang related.

Sergeant Forde also said the police service can do so much, but called for parents and guardians to step up to the challenge.

Sergeant Forde said these gang-related incidents are actively engaging the attention of the police service.