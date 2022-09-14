Police service says gang violence still fuelling crime

The fatal shooting in Malick continues to engage the attention of police.

Dead is 28-year-old Josimar Nero.

He was killed on the eastern main road and 3rd Avenue around 8:52am yesterday.

Newscenter 5 understands Mr. Nero was seated in his vehicle when he was approached by an armed man who opened fire on him.

Reports say the armed assailant then went over to the driver’s side of the car and fired more shots at Mr. Nero before running away.

Passers by went to Mr. Nero’s aid and called the police.

He was taken to hospital where he died.

Investigations are ongoing.