Man gunned down in Enterprise identified as Dwayne Robinson

Posted on July 27, 2022 by admin

The bloodletting continues as another man is gunned down in Enterprise, Chaguanas.

He is identified as 29-year-old Dwayne Robinson.

Reports say the incident took place at his Goodwill Road home around 8:45pm on Monday.

Newscenter 5 understands Mr. Robinson and his 41-year-old wife were seated outside their home when a Nissan AD wagon pulled up and the occupants opened fire.

They were conveyed to the Chaguanas District Health Facility where Mr. Robinson was declared dead.

His wife was treated for a gunshot wound to her right leg.

This is the 2nd homicide within the Enterprise community within less than 24 hours.

Sunday night, 18-year-old Shirod Richards was gunned down outside a shop at Tobago Road Ext., Enterprise Chaguanas.

And a man was shot in the face at the corner of Queen and Charlotte Streets in Port of Spain on Tuesday night.

He is identified as 38-year-old Marcus Yearwood.

The victim was conveyed to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he’s being treated.

