Man gunned down in Enterprise identified as Dwayne Robinson

The bloodletting continues as another man is gunned down in Enterprise, Chaguanas.

He is identified as 29-year-old Dwayne Robinson.

Reports say the incident took place at his Goodwill Road home around 8:45pm on Monday.

Newscenter 5 understands Mr. Robinson and his 41-year-old wife were seated outside their home when a Nissan AD wagon pulled up and the occupants opened fire.

They were conveyed to the Chaguanas District Health Facility where Mr. Robinson was declared dead.

His wife was treated for a gunshot wound to her right leg.

This is the 2nd homicide within the Enterprise community within less than 24 hours.

Sunday night, 18-year-old Shirod Richards was gunned down outside a shop at Tobago Road Ext., Enterprise Chaguanas.

And a man was shot in the face at the corner of Queen and Charlotte Streets in Port of Spain on Tuesday night.

He is identified as 38-year-old Marcus Yearwood.

The victim was conveyed to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he’s being treated.