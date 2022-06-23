Man gunned down in Chaguanas said to be known gang leader

An alleged gang leader is gunned down less than a year after he and two other men were freed of murder.

He has been identified as David Junior “Abdul Malik” Nesbitt.

Reports say the incident took place at a house along Walters Lane, Bhagaloo Street, Enterprise, Chaguanas, around 9 o’clock last night.

Newscenter 5 understands Mr. Nesbit was at home with his wife when armed stormed the house and opened fire on them.

Mr. Nesbit was hit several times about his body.

He died at the scene.

The woman was wounded and is said to be warded at hospital.

Officers of the Central Division Task Force, Gang and Intelligence Unit and the Region 3 Homicide Bureau of Investigations visited the scene.

Investigations are now underway.

Senior Magistrate Rajendra Narine discharged Mr. Nesbitt, Adrian “Cudjoe” Clarke and Malcolm Quintin on a murder charge after he upheld no-case submissions presented by their attorneys in October 2021.

The men were accused of shooting to death amos dick, at the corner of mano street and postman drive in enterprise, chaguanas, on october 17, 2015.