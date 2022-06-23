President of Police Social and Welfare Association believes his team deserves a next term

Police Social and Welfare Association ASP Gideon Dickson

The incumbent President of the Police Social and Welfare Association ASP Gideon Dickson believes his team deserves another term in office.

He says his team, Prime, has done a great job since assuming office.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday ASP Dickson said he is proud of his team and what they have accomplished.

However another team, Police Empowerment Party contesting the polls told us yesterday there are concerns.

Contesting the post of President Nigel Williams said the voters’ list remains an issue.

Meanwhile another presidential hopeful for the Fortitudinous Integrity and Transparency Party, Dale Ray, told us his team is all about the membership of the police service.

A total of 6 teams are contesting various positions in the election, which is scheduled to be held next week Monday.