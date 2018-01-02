Man chops wife then commits suicide in Central

One man is dead and his wife in a critical condition at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

The dead man is identified as Bishnu Sankar. Mr Sankar is said to have chopped his wife, Drupatie Sankar several times about her body. Her both hands were severed during the incident which occurred on New Years day at their Caroni home.

Reports say, shortly before 9 a.m. yesterday, residents of David Trace, Kelly Village, heard a commotion at the home of the Sankars.

After investigating, they observed Mrs Sankar bleeding from multiple injuries to her body and hands. She was rushed to hospital

Mr Sankar was later found a short distance away from his home. He is believed to have drank a poisonous substance and died at the scene.

A bottle of weedicide was found near the body.