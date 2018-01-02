Man chops wife then commits suicide in Central

One man is dead and his wife in a critical condition at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.
The dead man is identified as Bishnu Sankar. Mr Sankar is said to have chopped his wife, Drupatie Sankar several times about her body. Her both hands were severed during the incident which occurred on New Years day at their Caroni home.
Reports say, shortly before 9 a.m. yesterday, residents of David Trace, Kelly Village, heard a commotion at the home of the Sankars.
After investigating, they observed Mrs Sankar bleeding from multiple injuries to her body and hands. She was rushed to hospital
Mr Sankar was later found a short distance away from his home. He is believed to have drank a poisonous substance and died at the scene.
A bottle of weedicide was found near the body.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.