Woman found dead at her Chase Village home

Posted on January 2, 2018 by newscenter5

murder2A 25 year old woman is discovered dead at her Chase Village home. She has been identified as Arisa David.

Miss David, a mother of 2 was found by her daughters early this morning. She was found lying motionless on her bed. Police believe she was strangled.

Investigators are said to be searching for a 45 year old male suspect.

 

