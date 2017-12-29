PCA probing circumstances surrounding death of 21-year-old woman hit by a marked police vehicle

The Police Complaints Authority is probing the circumstances surrounding the death of Gabrielle Edward.
21-year-old Ms. Edward was hit by a marked police vehicle on Tuesday night.
She was crossing the Priority Bus Route in Curepe when the accident occurred.
Her relatives have been demanding a thorough investigation into the accident.
Yesterday Director of the Police Complaints Authority, David West, confirmed a probe has been launched into the accident.
He said the PCA has also decided to audit the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s investigation into the accident.
Ms. Edwards parents Rosemary Mark and Marvin Edward has said the details of the accident are conflicting.
They say they have gotten eyewitness accounts and have heard from a police officer who was involved in the crash
The young woman’s father works with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Finance Branch.
They are calling on Police Commissioner Stephen Williams to probe the death because things are simply not adding up.
Gabrielle Edward was from Picton Street, Sangre Grande.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.