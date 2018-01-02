I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Duke to move no confidence motion against Chief Secretary

Posted on January 2, 2018 by newscenter5
President, Public Services Association, Watson Duke

President, Public Services Association, Watson Duke

Minority Leader Watson Duke is planning to move a motion of no confidence against Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles.

At a news conference in Tobago this morning Mr Duke said the action would be taken during the next sitting of the Tobago House of Assembly.

Mr Duke also said he would be seeking to mobilize every community in Tobago to speak out against the PNM ruled THA.

He was speaking with reporters earlier.

 

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *