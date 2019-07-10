I955 FM


Laventille West MP admitting a crime crisis in his constituency

Posted on July 10, 2019 by newscenter5
Laventille West MP, Fitzgerald Hinds

Laventille West MP, Fitzgerald Hinds is admitting there is a crime crisis in his constituency and blaming the government for it is not good enough.

 

Speaking at a news conference he called in the constituency, Mr. Hinds said the situation is worrying because it is claiming many young lives.

 

It was the second time in as many days MP hinds was lamenting the crime situation in Laventille.

 

Last weekend he described as stupid and empty the young boys who have access to guns and are using them.

 

Teacher in the community, Candace Phillip said the many students who are killed sadden her.

 

MP hinds said putting the blame on government is no longer an option and the community has to take control and responsibility for where it is now.

