Laventille West MP admitting a crime crisis in his constituency

Laventille West MP, Fitzgerald Hinds is admitting there is a crime crisis in his constituency and blaming the government for it is not good enough.
Speaking at a news conference he called in the constituency, Mr. Hinds said the situation is worrying because it is claiming many young lives.
It was the second time in as many days MP hinds was lamenting the crime situation in Laventille.
Last weekend he described as stupid and empty the young boys who have access to guns and are using them.
Teacher in the community, Candace Phillip said the many students who are killed sadden her.
MP hinds said putting the blame on government is no longer an option and the community has to take control and responsibility for where it is now.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.