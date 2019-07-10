Former Argentina President dies

Former Argentina President Fernando De La Rua, dies after falling ill with heart problems.

Mr. De La Rua passed away yesterday.

He was 81-years-old.

Mr. De La Rua led Argentina through a debilitating economic depression that eventually led to the country’s record sovereign debt default.

On Twitter President Mauricio Macri posted expressions of regret at the death of De La Rua, saying, his democratic trajectory deserves the recognition of all Argentines.

The Telam State News Agency said he died of cardiac and other complications.

De La Rua served from 1999 to December 2001, when he infamously escaped by helicopter from the rooftop of the Pink Presidential Palace.

It came after days of violent protests against his handling of the crisis amid rioting that caused dozens of deaths across Argentina.