Another bandit shot and killed during home invasion

Another bandit is shot and killed, this time in south Trinidad.
He is yet to be identified.
Reports say the incident took place in Palmyra at around 3 o’clock this morning.
Newscenter 5 understands three men entered the home of a supermarket owner.
The intruders reportedly gained access inside and kicked in the bedroom doors.
During the home invasion the businessman shot the attackers.
One of the bandits was shot in the forehead and about his body.
He died at the scene.
The other two assailants escaped.
Yesterday Mark Antonio Gibbs was shot and killed after he attempted to rob Savi Jewellery Store in Couva.
Reports say 25-year-old Mr. Gibbs and his alleged accomplice entered the establishment and announced a hold up.
Newscenter 5 understands the security guard on duty pulled out his service revolver and opened fire hitting the two men.
Mr. Gibbs of Longdenville died at the scene while the other was hit in the leg.
The wounded man who is yet to be identified was held until police arrived at the scene.
He is said to be warded at hospital under police guard.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.