Another bandit shot and killed during home invasion

Another bandit is shot and killed, this time in south Trinidad.

He is yet to be identified.

Reports say the incident took place in Palmyra at around 3 o’clock this morning.

Newscenter 5 understands three men entered the home of a supermarket owner.

The intruders reportedly gained access inside and kicked in the bedroom doors.

During the home invasion the businessman shot the attackers.

One of the bandits was shot in the forehead and about his body.

He died at the scene.

The other two assailants escaped.

Yesterday Mark Antonio Gibbs was shot and killed after he attempted to rob Savi Jewellery Store in Couva.

Reports say 25-year-old Mr. Gibbs and his alleged accomplice entered the establishment and announced a hold up.

Newscenter 5 understands the security guard on duty pulled out his service revolver and opened fire hitting the two men.

Mr. Gibbs of Longdenville died at the scene while the other was hit in the leg.

The wounded man who is yet to be identified was held until police arrived at the scene.

He is said to be warded at hospital under police guard.