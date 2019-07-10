2-year-old dies 2 days after a vehicle struck her in Arima

2-year-old Amara Reason dies 2 days after a vehicle in Arima struck her.
The child died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex during the early hours of yesterday morning.
Last Saturday a vehicle on La Retreat Road, Arima, hit little Amara.
She was among a group of people standing on the pavement.
But she was able to step onto the roadway, in the path of a moving vehicle.
The child was taken to hospital where it was determined she was hemorrhaging in the brain and she suffered a broken collarbone, two fractures of the vertebral column and lacerations to the liver.
An autopsy is to be performed today.
