I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

2-year-old dies 2 days after a vehicle struck her in Arima

Posted on July 10, 2019 by newscenter5

toddler2-year-old Amara Reason dies 2 days after a vehicle in Arima struck her.

 

The child died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex during the early hours of yesterday morning.

 

Last Saturday a vehicle on La Retreat Road, Arima, hit little Amara.

 

She was among a group of people standing on the pavement.

 

But she was able to step onto the roadway, in the path of a moving vehicle.

 

The child was taken to hospital where it was determined she was hemorrhaging in the brain and she suffered a broken collarbone, two fractures of the vertebral column and lacerations to the liver.

 

An autopsy is to be performed today.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *