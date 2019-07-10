Director of Cannabis Licensing Authority in Jamaica says country has to ensure benefits from industry

The Director of the Cannabis Licensing Authority in Jamaica, Delano Seiveright says the country has to ensure it benefits from a lucrative marijuana industry.

Mr. Seiveright says the stakes are too high for Jamaica not to be prepared to be a huge part of an estimated one hundred billion dollar marijuana market.

He recently attended a Cannabis Europa Conference in Europe where he said it is clear the sector is potentially huge.

According to Seiveright, it is also important that the traditional local weed growers are given the opportunity to transition into the Medicinal Cannabis Sector.