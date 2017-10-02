La Brea residents demand assistance from NEC

La Brea residents are demanding assistance from the National Energy Corporation in relocating persons affecting by its worksite.

The residents say the protest is in to the corporation’s halting the process of relocating families following construction of a plant in the area.

Speaking with Newscentre 5 one resident Avion Joseph said the process began but was never completed.

She said complaints were made to MP Nicole Ollivere but she was reluctant to assist.

When contacted Ms. Ollivere told news centre she met with the residents and she is looking into the matter.

MP Ollivere further said the protest was un-nesccessary.