Early morning accident in Tobago

Posted on October 2, 2017 by newscenter5

Unknown-3An early morning accident in Tobago.

 

Reports say the three-car smash up occurred at the Lambeau and Signal Hill intersection shortly after 7am today.

 

Fire officials were on the scene within minutes and used the Jaws of Life to remove those trapped in the wreckage.

 

There have been no reports of fatalities.

 

Traffic was diverted as a result of the smash up.

 

Investigations are continuing.

