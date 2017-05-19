Jamaica: Flood warning extended

The Meteorological Service has extended the flash flood watch, for low-lying and flood-prone areas of all parishes until 5 p.m (May 19).

The Met Office says a trough is expected to remain in the vicinity of Jamaica into the weekend, and will continue to influence weather conditions across the island.

Satellite imagery and radar reports indicated that light to moderate showers affected sections of southern parishes during the night into this morning.

Projections are for showers and thunderstorms, which may be heavy at times, to continue affecting sections of most parishes.

Flash flooding is still possible over some low-lying and flood-prone areas of Jamaica.

A flash flood watch means that flash flooding is possible and residents are advised to take precautionary measures and be ready for quick action if flooding is observed or if a warning is issued.