30 patients suspected of contracting food-borne illness in Barbados

The Ministry of Health in Barbados is investigating a suspected occurrence of food-borne illness at the St Philip District Hospital.

The incident affected 30 patients between May 15 and 16 and resulted in the admission of one patient who experienced severe symptoms to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

According to a senior Ministry official, all of the patients were seen by medical practitioners and samples sent to the Public Health Laboratory for testing.

The official added that a Rapid Response Team from the Ministry of Health was investigating the cause of the illness.