Brazil’s stock market plunges after corruption claims

Posted on May 19, 2017 by newscenter5

brazilBrazil’s Bovespa stock market was briefly halted as investors reacted to corruption allegations against Brazilian President Michel Temer.

Stocks plunged more than 10% at the start of trading, prompting circuit breakers to kick in and halt dealings.

President Temer was forced to deny a newspaper report that he had given consent to paying off a witness in a huge corruption scandal.

The Supreme Court has authorised an investigation into the allegations.

On Thursday Mr Temer said in a TV statement: “I never authorised any payments for someone to be silent. I did not buy anyone’s silence. I fear no accusations.”

(BBC)

