Brazil’s stock market plunges after corruption claims

Brazil’s Bovespa stock market was briefly halted as investors reacted to corruption allegations against Brazilian President Michel Temer.

Stocks plunged more than 10% at the start of trading, prompting circuit breakers to kick in and halt dealings.

President Temer was forced to deny a newspaper report that he had given consent to paying off a witness in a huge corruption scandal.

The Supreme Court has authorised an investigation into the allegations.

On Thursday Mr Temer said in a TV statement: “I never authorised any payments for someone to be silent. I did not buy anyone’s silence. I fear no accusations.”

(BBC)