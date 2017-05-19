Brazil’s stock market plunges after corruption claims

Brazil’s Bovespa stock market was briefly halted as investors reacted to corruption allegations against Brazilian President Michel Temer.
Stocks plunged more than 10% at the start of trading, prompting circuit breakers to kick in and halt dealings.
President Temer was forced to deny a newspaper report that he had given consent to paying off a witness in a huge corruption scandal.
The Supreme Court has authorised an investigation into the allegations.
On Thursday Mr Temer said in a TV statement: “I never authorised any payments for someone to be silent. I did not buy anyone’s silence. I fear no accusations.”
(BBC)
