Passport of Venezuela’s opposition leader ‘seized’

Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles says he has been stopped from leaving the country to meet UN officials in New York.
As protests against the leftist government continued in the capital Caracas, he said his passport had been seized at the airport and would not be returned until 2020.
US President Donald Trump has described Venezuela’s crisis as a “disgrace”.
The US treasury has put eight supreme court members on a financial blacklist.
It called this punishment for undermining the country’s democratically elected congress by assuming its powers in late March. A senior official in Washington said further action would be taken if there was no improvement in Venezuela following weeks of worsening instability.
At least 43 people have died in the last seven weeks in violence related to the anti-government protests.
The opposition and the government accuse each other of trying to stage a coup.
(BBC)
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.