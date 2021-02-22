Jamaica again records more than 450 new Coronavirus cases

Jamaica has again recorded more than 450 new cases of the Coronavirus.

At the same time, there were 5 deaths, from complications linked to the Coronavirus.

The latest data from the Health Ministry show that 458 new cases were recorded Saturday, pushing the country’s case count to 21,382.

The cases comprise 180 males and 278 females with ages ranging from 1 day to 91 years.

Meantime the deceased are a 47-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man from St. Elizabeth.

Two women from St. Catherine aged 68 and 55 and an 87-year-old man from Trelawney.

The Health Ministry says 2 of the deaths were previously classified as under investigation.

There were also 2 coincidental deaths and 1 death is under investigation.