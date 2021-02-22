I955 FM


TTPS find and seize quantity of marijuana, cocaine and a firearm after anti-crime exercise in south

Police find and seize a quantity of marijuana and cocaine and a firearm during an anti-crime exercise in the Princes Town, San Fernando and Mon Repos areas.

Two men were arrested.

Police say the exercise was conducted between 3pm and 8pm on Friday.

In a statement the TTPS says during the exercise, several search warrants were executed and several drug blocks and priority offenders were targeted.

A 27-year-old man was charged for possession of 110 grams of cannabis, while a 54-year-old man was charged with possession of 120 grams cannabis,

The party of officers also conducted a search at King’s Wharf, San Fernando, in the vicinity of some abandoned shacks where a quantity of cocaine was found and seized.

Officers then proceeded to a bushy area along King’s Wharf where they found and seized a 12-gauge shotgun.

