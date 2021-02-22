Health Minister criticized for his handling of the acquisition of COVID vaccines

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh

Claims of gross negligence are leveled against Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh for his handling of the acquisition of COVID-19 vaccines for the country.

This from the opposition, United National Congress.

At a press conference yesterday Member of Parliament for Caroni east, Dr. Rishi Seecharan said that Minister Deyalsingh has failed to take advantage of the country’s relationship with India.

Trinidad and Tobago has received 2000 doses of the Oxford Astrazenaca vaccine from Barbados.

The bulk of jabs for the nation are expected next month as part of the Covax facility.

Dr. Seecharan said this is not good enough.

He said many other countries spoke directly to India and are set to receive their batches.

Frontline workers in Trinidad and Tobago have begun receiving their vaccinations.