Country records 4 new cases of COVID

There are 4 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

In its latest update yesterday, the Ministry of Health said the number of positive cases reported reflects the samples taken during the period February 18th to 20th.

It said there are 138 active cases and 12 patients are at hospital.

The Ministry said 303 people are at state quarantine facilities, 120 in home self-isolation and 2 at step down facilities.

The number of deaths remains at 139.