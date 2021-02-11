I955 FM


AG says Evidence Amendment Bill needed to expedite CLICO and Piarco Airport inquiries

Posted on February 11, 2021 by admin
Attorney General Faris Al Rawi

The Attorney General says the Evidence Amendment Bill is needed to expedite the CLICO and Piarco Airport inquiries.

The AG says it is about being able to submit evidence that amounts to volumes.

On the afternoon drive program on i95.5fm on Tuesday Mr. Al Rawi said among the amendments is the use of CCTV footage as evidence.

He also said it will be targeting white-collar crime.

Mr. Al Rawi told the hosts it is about addressing issues in the criminal justice system.

He said next, there will be the removal of preliminary enquiries.

