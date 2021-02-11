24-year-old man to be charged with the murder of Andrea Bharatt

Charges are to be laid against 2 suspects in the kidnapping and death of Andrea Bharatt.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard S.C. yesterday instructed that a 24-year-old man is to be charged with Ms. Bharatt’s murder and a 36-year-old woman is to be charged with receiving stolen items.

The man is from Malabar.

He was said to be in the vehicle when Joel Balcon took Ms. Bharatt in Arima on January 29th.

Mr. Balcon died at hospital earlier this week from injuries he sustained while reportedly trying to escape custody.

The suspect is expected to be taken before a Magistrate today, 1 week after Ms. Bharatt’s body was found in the Heights of Aripo.

She was reported missing 1 week before.

The DPP has also instructed that a 37 year old woman be charged withthe offence of receiving stolen articles.

Miss bharatt’s kidnapping and death have triggered demonstrations in several parts of the country.

People have been demanding an end to the violence against women, and they have used the names of Andrea Bharatt and Ashanti Riley to push for change.

Up to last evening there was a vigil held in Curepe and there have been others in the past week.

There are plans for another event outside the Parliament tomorrow, the day Andrea Bharatt is to be laid to rest.

Her body is to be taken to her home in Arima where there will be a ceremony tomorrow morning at 9 o’clock.

She will then be taken to the Faith Assembly Church in Arouca where a service will be held at 11 o’clock.

Ms. Bharatt will then be cremated at the Belgroves Funeral Home in Tacarigua.