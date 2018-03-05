Increase in gas prices in Barbados

Effective midnight Sunday, March 4, the retail price of gasoline in Barbados, will increase while prices of diesel, kerosene and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) will fall.
The new price of gasoline will be $3.44 per litre, up from $3.29, an increase of 15 cents. The price of diesel will drop from $2.63 per litre to $2.60 per litre, while kerosene will now cost $ 1.41 per litre, down from $1.43. These represent decreases of three cents and two cents on diesel and kerosene respectively.
Meanwhile, the 100 lb cylinder of LPG will retail at $168.69, a reduction of $4.64. The price of the 25 lb cylinder will move from $48.43 to $47.27, a saving of $1.16, while the price of the 22 lb cylinder will decrease by $1.03 from $42.79 to $41.76. The price of the 20 lb cylinder will be adjusted from $38.90 to $37.97, a decrease of 93 cents.
These price adjustments are in keeping with Government’s policy of allowing retail prices to be reflective of those on the international market.
(BARBADOS NATION)
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.