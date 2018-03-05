Increase in gas prices in Barbados

Effective midnight Sunday, March 4, the retail price of gasoline in Barbados, will increase while prices of diesel, kerosene and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) will fall.

The new price of gasoline will be $3.44 per litre, up from $3.29, an increase of 15 cents. The price of diesel will drop from $2.63 per litre to $2.60 per litre, while kerosene will now cost $ 1.41 per litre, down from $1.43. These represent decreases of three cents and two cents on diesel and kerosene respectively.

Meanwhile, the 100 lb cylinder of LPG will retail at $168.69, a reduction of $4.64. The price of the 25 lb cylinder will move from $48.43 to $47.27, a saving of $1.16, while the price of the 22 lb cylinder will decrease by $1.03 from $42.79 to $41.76. The price of the 20 lb cylinder will be adjusted from $38.90 to $37.97, a decrease of 93 cents.

These price adjustments are in keeping with Government’s policy of allowing retail prices to be reflective of those on the international market.

(BARBADOS NATION)