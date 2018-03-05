74 year old woman reportedly raped and murdered in Jamaica

The body of a 74 year old woman is discovered in DuckenfieldSt Thomas, Jamaica.

It is suspected Eugene James was raped and then killed.

The elderly woman, who was also a shopkeeper , was found yesterday morning by a neighbour.

Her hands were tied, mouth gagged and throat slashed.

The elderly woman’s underwear was also removed.

It is said that the neighbour became suspicious after noticing that the front door to James’ house was partially opened and went to enquire.

She lived alone.

It’s believed that the perpetrator gained access to the house by removing louvre blades to a window.

