NCB leads volumes with $1.1m traded

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 231,550 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $3,475,293.71.

NCB Financial Group Limited was the volume leader with 176,426 shares changing hands for a value of $1,152,061.78, followed by JMMB Group Limited with a volume of 21,420 shares being traded for $42,525.80.

Republic Financial Holdings Limited contributed 15,356 shares with a value of $1,558,732.50, while First Citizens Bank Limited added 6,057 shares valued at $194,497.77.

Berger Paints Trinidad Limited registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.20 to end the day at $4.25.

Conversely, Massy Holdings Limited suffered the day’s sole decline, falling $0.16 to end the day at $47.34.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 8,841 shares valued at $175,935.90.

It advanced by $0.02 to end at $19.90.

