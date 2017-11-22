HIV positive man found guilty of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old

A 61-year-old HIV positive man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl.

The girl who is now a teenager was one who testified against Conrad Matthias.

He wept in the court yesterday when the jury found him guilty.

The court heard that Mr. Matthias told the girl she could not go to the parlour with her mother and his two children, and he sexually assaulted her when they left.

The incident is said to have occurred between December 31st 2006 and January 8th 2008.

Mr. Matthias is a father of 9 and a former Petrotrin employee.

He went on trial before Justice Maria Wilson in the San Fernando 3rd Criminal Court.

The jury took about 1 hour to return the guilty verdict.

Mr. Matthias will be sentenced on December 6th.