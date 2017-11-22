HIV positive man found guilty of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old

A 61-year-old HIV positive man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl.
The girl who is now a teenager was one who testified against Conrad Matthias.
He wept in the court yesterday when the jury found him guilty.
The court heard that Mr. Matthias told the girl she could not go to the parlour with her mother and his two children, and he sexually assaulted her when they left.
The incident is said to have occurred between December 31st 2006 and January 8th 2008.
Mr. Matthias is a father of 9 and a former Petrotrin employee.
He went on trial before Justice Maria Wilson in the San Fernando 3rd Criminal Court.
The jury took about 1 hour to return the guilty verdict.
Mr. Matthias will be sentenced on December 6th.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.