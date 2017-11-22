Investigations into fatal accident on the Beetham Highway that claimed the life of a 51-year-old woman are continuing

Police are continuing their investigations into a fatal accident on the Beetham Highway which claimed the life of Laventille resident, Karen Joseph.

Reports say Ms. Joseph was killed on the Beetham Highway shortly before 5 am yesterday.

Newscenter 5 understands Ms. Joseph was driving her A.D wagon on the west bound lane of the highway near VMCOTT when she lost control and crashed.

The 51- year -old woman died at the scene.

Ms. Joseph lived at Desperlie Crescent upper Laventille.