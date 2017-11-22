I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Investigations into fatal accident on the Beetham Highway that claimed the life of a 51-year-old woman are continuing

Posted on November 22, 2017 by newscenter5

Unknown-16Police are continuing their investigations into a fatal accident on the Beetham Highway which claimed the life of Laventille resident, Karen Joseph.

 

Reports say Ms. Joseph was killed on the Beetham Highway shortly before 5 am yesterday.

 

Newscenter 5 understands Ms. Joseph was driving her A.D wagon on the west bound lane of the highway near VMCOTT when she lost control and crashed.

 

The 51- year -old woman died at the scene.

 

Ms. Joseph lived at Desperlie Crescent upper Laventille.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *