High-rise building in Brazil has collapsed after fire…at least one person dead

A 26-storey building has collapsed after being engulfed in flames in Brazil’s largest city, São Paulo.
At least one person is dead.
More than 150 firefighters are said to have battled the blaze, which is thought to have been caused by a gas explosion.
Squatters had occupied the high-rise, and firefighters fear more people may have been trapped inside.
Witnesses say flames spread quickly from one of the lower floors and set an adjacent building on fire.
Some 50 families had moved into the building after the Federal Police Force, which had been using it, vacated some years ago.
a nearby hotel was evacuated because of the fire.
The fire started at 01:20 local time and the flames spreading quickly.
The high-rise collapsed 90 minutes later.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.