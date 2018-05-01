25-year-old outpatient of San Fernando General Hospital found dead in ward hours after being admitted

A 25-year-old outpatient of the San Fernando General Hospital has been found dead in a ward, hours after he was admitted.

Sheldon Sobers was found hanging at the entrance of the Psychiatric Ward of hospital yesterday morning.

Mr. Sobers was from Skinner Street in San Fernando.

It is reported Mr. Sobers was admitted to the Psychiatric Ward on Sunday night after displaying what police called “unpredictable behaviour.”

They also say Mr. Sobers was a regular patient of Ward One and because of his behaviour he could not be immediately assessed.

It is believed he used a piece of cloth to hang himself on the entrance to the ward.

But the South West Regional Health Authority wants to know why Mr. Sobers was kept in an isolated place when he was displaying signs of depression and mental instability.

a statement from the SWRHA said yesterday in keeping with adverse events protocols, a team has been established to investigate the circumstances leading to the patient’s unfortunate passing.