Charlotte Street vendors to return to their spaces

Charlotte Street vendors will return to their spaces next Thursday.

They have been given a reprieve.

The decision came less than a week after the corporation announced its plans to relocate the 126 vendors to the Old Angostura Bond property, located between George and Nelson Streets.

The move is part of the city’s Central Business District Revitalisation Programme.

But it was not getting the support of the vendors, who took on the services of Opposition Senator and attorney, Gerard Ramdeen.

He sees it as a victory.

But Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein tells Newscenter 5 there is no victory for anyone.

Minister Hosein came in for high praises from attorney Gerald Ramdeen yesterday.

Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez says the change in position was because the proposed George Street site was not quite ready to accommodate the vendors.

The Mayor is reported as saying there was agreement that the vendors would be allowed to return to Charlotte Street under strict guidance and management.