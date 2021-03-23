Health Minister and ANSA MCAL CEO tell different stories on the bid to acquire COVID vaccines

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh

The ANSA MCAL group of companies and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh tell different stories regarding access to COVID vaccines.

Group CEO Anthony Sabga III says officials from the Ministry of Health met with business leaders on February 17th seeking funding for 351,000 doses of the vaccine from Pfizer for $8.4 million US.

However, he says Minister Deyalsingh asked ANSA MCAL for financial help and the group offered to fund acquisition of the vaccine.

Mr. Sabga says the group asked for foreign exchange to be made available for the purchase.

He confirms that the suggestion was that the money spent by the companies be put against their taxes.

But Minister Deyalsingh has reportedly denied requesting funding from the company to purchase vaccines.

He is today reported as saying he reached out to the private sector, which included ANSA MCAL.

He admits he had a conference call with 2 of the company’s representatives to clarify the issues.

He says he then sent a letter to the Minister of Finance regarding the request for tax credits.

Minister Deyalsingh says a tax credit is not a gift and he never went forward with the offer.

He says he never approached ANSA MCAL at any time.

The Minister also says the State is still engaged in talks with Pfizer regarding the 351,000 vaccines.