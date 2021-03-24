Man chopped to death at his Point Fortin home

Masked men who stormed his Point Fortin home demanding cash and drugs have chopped Martin Pattan to death.

Thirty-four-year-old Mr. Pattan was pulled out of his bed and made to kneel in the living room of his Walker Street, Egypt Village home where he was then chopped about the body.

Reports say his girlfriend and 4-year-old son were locked in another room of the house while one of the men stood guard.

The incident is reported to have occurred yesterday at 3:30 am.

Mr. Pattan was a scrap iron dealer.

It is said 4 men carried out the attack at Mr. Pattan’s home.

According to police it appears Mr. Pattan’s throat was also slit.

The teenage girlfriend told police she and the child were threatened by the man standing guard outside the room.

She said later when there was silence she ran to a neighbour’s house and contacted the police.

The house was found ransacked and some items were missing.

The 4-year-old was taken to hospital for a blow to his head.

The 17-year-old girl also suffered a bruise to one of her shoulders.