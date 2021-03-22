5 teenage boys who escaped custody at Child Support Centre remain at large

Five teenage boys who escaped custody at a Child Support Centre in Valsayn remain at large.

It is believed the boys broke out of the home between Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Reports say checks were being made by officials at around 11.45 am on Saturday when they noticed the group of 5 missing.

According to information received the wards in question were recently before the court.

When contacted on the situation, Minister of Gender and Child Affairs Ayana Webster-Roy told Newscenter 5 she is aware of the situation.

She said all relevant authorities are engaged in an active search for the minors.

Minister Webster-Roy did not elaborate but expressed concern saying she hopes the minors are found soon.

Police visited the home, which is run by the Children’s Authority and uncovered that the rooms in which the wards were being housed were heavily burglar proofed.