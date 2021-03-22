I955 FM


Body of man found with stab wounds in Laventille

Posted on March 22, 2021 by admin

The body of a man is found with stab wounds in Laventille.

The deceased has been identified as Anthony Blackman.

He was 44-years-old.

Reports say the discovery was made in St. Barbs at around 6 o’clock this morning.

Newscenter 5 understands Mr. Blackman’s neighbor called out to him and got no response.

Upon checking inside the house the man found Mr. Blackman in a pool of blood.

Police were then contacted.

Investigations are ongoing.

