Body of man found with stab wounds in Laventille

The body of a man is found with stab wounds in Laventille.
The deceased has been identified as Anthony Blackman.
He was 44-years-old.
Reports say the discovery was made in St. Barbs at around 6 o’clock this morning.
Newscenter 5 understands Mr. Blackman’s neighbor called out to him and got no response.
Upon checking inside the house the man found Mr. Blackman in a pool of blood.
Police were then contacted.
Investigations are ongoing.
