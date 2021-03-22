Police probe 2 murders in Sangre Grande and Morvant

Investigations continue into the killings of two men, one in Sangre Grande and the other in Morvant.

The deaths of Shem Hope and Kendall Williams yesterday pushed the murder toll to 75.

Yesterday morning 21-year-old Mr. Hope was asleep at a relative’s home in Malick when 2 gunmen stormed in and shot him.

Also shot and wounded was a friend of Mr. Hope who was also asleep in the room.

The survivor was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where he was up to last evening listed in a stable condition.

Mr. Hope was declared dead at the scene.

The second murder occurred in Sangre Grande yesterday at 5am.

Twenty-six-year-old Kendall Williams was in the yard of his El Carmen Street home when he was confronted by a man known to him.

Reports say the man shot Mr. Williams and fled the scene.

Mr. Williams was taken to the Sangre Grande District Hospital where he was pronounced dead.