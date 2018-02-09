I955 FM


Head of Islamic Front says police acted illegally in detaining several Muslim brothers

Posted on February 9, 2018 by newscenter5

Unknown-22The head of the Islamic Front Umar Abdullah says the police service acted illegally when he detained several Muslim brothers.

Mr. Abdullah is also saying the information about a terror plot is not credible.

He says the actions of the police were not within the boundaries of the law.

Mr. Abdullah also says the country is going down a road of dictatorship.

Mr. Abdullah was speaking with Newscentre 5 this morning.

