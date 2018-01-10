Guyana’s law courts reports backlog of up to 10,000 cases

The law courts in Guyana are reporting a backlog of up to ten thousand cases.

Attorney General Basil Williams says there is a problem and the situation has gotten worse over the years.

Mr. Williams’ government has suggested retaining judges supplemented by the establishment of night courts but the Attorney General says support for such initiatives has not materialized.

He says he approached the Inter-American Development Bank for assistance but the institution was not biting.

Mr. Williams says he is resolute to ensure that there is access to justice in the country.