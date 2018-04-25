Grenadians accused of importing Africanised Killer Bees from T&T

Grenadians are said to be importing Africanised Killer Bees from Trinidad and Tobago.

Grenada Agricultural and Custom officials say they have now stepped up their surveillance amid such reports.

Quasi Williams of the Veterinary and Lifestock Division of the Ministry of Agriculture in Grenada, tells the general public bees should never be imported into the country.

He says the division had received reliable information that an apiary operator is seeking to import the bees illegally from Trinidad and Tobago.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Lands yesterday warned the general public that it is illegal to import bees from other regional islands as well as internationally.

The statement said persons seeking to bring in Africanised bees from Trinidad need to stop immediately as these bees would destroy native bees and very harmful to the Grenadian population.

Mr. Williams says Africanised bees also known as killer bees “are very dangerous and shouldn’t be allowed into our island and the Ministry would treat this matter very seriously”.

He urges persons with any information regarding the importation of Africanised bees from Trinidad and Tobago to report the matter to the relevant authorities.

Earlier this month, Barbados said it would become the second country in the Caribbean to establish an apiary lab geared towards detecting diseases among the island’s bee population.