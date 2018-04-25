60,000 dollars bail for 63-year-old man charged with sexually penetrating a 10-year-old girl

Sixty thousand dollars bail for a 63-year-old man charged with sexually penetrating a 10-year-old girl.
Taradath Maharaj appeared before First Court Magistrate Joanne Connor yesterday.
It is alleged that on Friday, the girl who lives near Mr. Maharaj went to his house where he committed the act.
Magistrate Connor ordered Mr. Maharaj to move out of the area.
He was also ordered to report to the Freeport Police Station every Saturday by 6pm and stay away from the alleged victim.
The matter was adjourned to May 21st
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.