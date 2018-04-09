Govt accused of covering up allegations of sexual harassment against Smith

The government is being accused of trying to cover up the issues surrounding allegations of sexual harassment at the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs.

The accusation comes from opposition MP Barry Padarath, in light of a Sunday Express report which named Sport Minister Darryl Smith as the central figure in a sexual harassment matter brought against his ministry.

The Sheila Rampersad exclusive carries the witness statement of the Carrie Ann Moreau, who brought the claim against the ministry.

The former personal assistant to the minister was paid $150K in a settlement and was made to sign a non disclosure agreement.

Speaking with Newscentre 5, yesterday MP for Princes Town Mr. Padarath said the development is frightening.

Last week Dr Rowley said he would not make any pronouncement on the matter until he has been apprised of all the facts in the case.

The Prime Minister also said he was confident in minister smith’s abilities to carry out his duties.

Mr Padarath said the Prime Minister should have no problem getting to the bottom of the matter: