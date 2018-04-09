I955 FM


Body found in Ste Madeline

Posted on April 9, 2018 by newscenter5

BodyFoundThe body of a man is discovered in Ste Madeline. He is yet to be identified.

The corpse was found wrapped in a sheet near the Usine pond, yesterday afternoon. The discovery was made by a passer by at around 2PM.

Investigators believe the man was strangled to death and later dumped in the area.

Police are seeking public assistance in identifying the victim.

 

 

