Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial set to begin in Pennsylvania

The retrial of the American actor and comedian, Bill Cosby, is due to begin in Pennsylvania on Monday.
Mr Cosby, 80, denies drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand 14 years ago.
The first trial, in June 2017, ended when the jury failed to reach a verdict.
The actor, who starred in the 1980s TV series The Cosby Show, has faced allegations from dozens of other women but has denied them all.
Once affectionately referred to as “America’s Dad”, Mr Cosby enjoyed a family-friendly reputation for years before numerous sexual assault allegations came to light in 2015.
Mr Cosby has been charged with aggravated indecent assault, a second degree felony, by the Pennsylvania prosecutor. The charge could carry a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
His lawyers say Mr Cosby and Ms Constand shared a romantic relationship.
(BBC)
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.