Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial set to begin in Pennsylvania

The retrial of the American actor and comedian, Bill Cosby, is due to begin in Pennsylvania on Monday.

Mr Cosby, 80, denies drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand 14 years ago.

The first trial, in June 2017, ended when the jury failed to reach a verdict.

The actor, who starred in the 1980s TV series The Cosby Show, has faced allegations from dozens of other women but has denied them all.

Once affectionately referred to as “America’s Dad”, Mr Cosby enjoyed a family-friendly reputation for years before numerous sexual assault allegations came to light in 2015.

Mr Cosby has been charged with aggravated indecent assault, a second degree felony, by the Pennsylvania prosecutor. The charge could carry a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

His lawyers say Mr Cosby and Ms Constand shared a romantic relationship.

(BBC)